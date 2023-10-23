Tributes have been paid to Bishop Gordon McMullan after his death at the age of 89.

The Rt Revd Dr Gordon McMullan was born in 1934 and grew up in the parish of Willowfield, in east Belfast, and worked in the aircraft manufacturing and petroleum industries prior to his ordination in 1962.

He initially served as Curate in St Patrick’s, Ballymacarrett from 1962 to 1967, and subsequently as the Church of Ireland’s Central Advisor on Christian Stewardship from 1967 to 1970.

His ministry continued in the Diocese of Down and Dromore as Curate in St Columba’s, Knock (1970-1971), and Bishop’s Curate of St Brendan’s, Sydenham (1971-1976), before he returned to Knock as Rector (1976-1980), during which time he was also Archdeacon of Down (1979-1980).

Bishop McMullan was elected as Bishop of Clogher in June 1980, and was consecrated in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, in September of that year.

Furthermore, he was subsequently elected as Bishop of Down and Dromore in March 1986. He was deeply involved in cross-community bridge-building and mutual understanding, pastoral care, and active concern for the unemployed and people living in areas of social and economic disadvantage.

He retired in 1997 and was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, in 2006 and is survived by their two sons, Philip and Stephen.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Revd John McDowell stated how Bishop McMullan “understood the people he ministered” and never got tired of “proving a sense of hope”.

He said: “When I first went to live in the Diocese of Clogher, following my election as bishop, one very experienced clergyman who had served with Gordon, when he was bishop there, told me: ‘Bishop McMullan, he could see round corners’, meaning he had the gifts of wisdom and foresight which allowed him to be well-prepared for what was experienced by those around him as an unforeseen crisis.

“Gordon had a cool and measured intelligence and an insatiable curiosity about the spiritual life as well as the realities of life around him. He never forgot his roots in working class Belfast. He understood the people he ministered to whether in St Brendan’s, Sydenham, leafy Knock, or rural Fermanagh and Monaghan. His scholarship helped him understand more deeply the great movements and upheavals of life in the twentieth century, but his trust was always in the Lord of History, who Himself had hurried on events on a world scale.

“He had a deep sense of the distinctive role which the Church of Ireland could play in the religious and civic life, particularly of Northern Ireland, and never tired of proving good relationships and a sense of hope.”

The Bishop of Down and Dromore, the Rt Revd David McClay shared his own personal tribute to Bishop McMullan.

“Bishop Gordon once said to me that the Church of Ireland was a pastoral church and this was something I should never forget. He lived this out in how he loved and cared for his clergy particularly at times of illness, bereavement or any other sort of trouble.