British long-distance running legend Paula Radcliffe backs "talented" Ciara Mageean to bounce back from Olympics heartache
The Team Ireland athlete withdrew from the 1500m heats on Tuesday due to "painful chronic Achilles issues".
A statement from Team Ireland said that despite "every effort" made by Ciara and the team medics, she would have to miss out competing in Paris.
It marks the latest heartbreak for Mageean after she narrowly missed out in the final in 2016, before suffering a calf injury and failing to qualify in Tokyo.
She said after being ruled out: “I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games. I gave it everything to make it possible to be on the start line, but time was against me. I want to thank everyone for all their support.”
Radcliffe had injuries of her own at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and acknowledged the “tough” decision that forced upon Mageean.
"I know the form she was in and what she wanted to do at these Games," she told BBC Sport.
"I've seen some of the results this year and she has been struggling with that injury. Making the decision to pull out is a tough one for an athlete to do - particularly at the Olympic Games.
"Having a four-year wait for the next one, it doesn't take away from the talented athlete that she is.
"She has to go away now. Get all of that emotion out and come back strong for next year."
