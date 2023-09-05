Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest incident saw a suspect device placed at the Henry Jones playing fields on Church Road where the club train. It was reported shortly after 7am this morning and as a result of the alert Loughview Primary and Nursery Schools had to be closed.

Church Road was re-opened in the afternoon with police declaring the object an elaborate hoax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that there is a “concerted effort to intimidate” East Belfast GAA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Road in Castlereagh was closed following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area, which are used by East Belfast GAA. Pic: Pacemaker

He said: “It targets men, women and children and is completely unacceptable, disgraceful and counter productive.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said the "campaign of unlawful intimidation” against the East Belfast GAA club must end, adding that legitimate GAA concerns should be challenged with reasoned argument.

He said there were concerns about the displacement of local football and other clubs and the “disproportion investment in GAA whilst other long-standing clubs in the area operate in deprivation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “These are structural issues which isn’t the fault of the GAA players who – I presume – simply want to play sport. They ought to be able to do so in peace.”

Mr Bryson said there was also “legitimate discomfort” as to the GAA corporately “given their overtly political stance on constitutional issues”.

Alliance Party’s Michael Long said: “The sectarian thugs behind this campaign need to stop. Belfast City Council pitches are for everyone.

He said he has asked for an urgent meeting between Belfast City Council, the PSNI and local councillors to see how the campaign of intimidation against East Belfast GAA can be combated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said: “These continued attacks on East Belfast GAA by a small band of thugs must cease once and for all.

"Those behind the targeting of the club do not speak for or represent people in this area, the vast majority of whom have bigger things to be worrying about than what their local sports clubs get up to.

“In stark contrast to this continued intimidation, East Belfast GAA has been a wonderful addition to life in the area. Like many parts of our city, East Belfast is changing and the club have played a big part in that, being an inclusive, positive and proactive addition to the community.

“The people responsible for this alert are only harming their own community. Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School and two other local nurseries have been forced to close their doors and children’s lives have been disrupted just days into term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Clearly those behind this incident care about nothing but their own hate-filled agenda.