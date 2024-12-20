Capacity crowds in Belfast delight in Christmas concert led by Ulster hymn writers Keith and Krystyn Getty

The first of two concerts by the Getty hymn writers from Northern Ireland was held last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events mark the largest Christian concerts ever held at the SSE Arena in Belfast, and follow the Gettys’ US Christmas tour, which concluded with a major milestone—their 10th annual performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Lisburn couple, Keith and Krystyn Getty, flew back to the province from their home in America to hold two nights of Christmas concerts here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night’s show by the Grammy-nominated recording artists was sold out, and had been put on as an extra date ahead of tonight’s originally arranged concert at the SSE venue.

The couple, known for modern hymns and carols such as ‘In Christ Alone,’ have produced new songs for this year’s tour, along with many of the traditional Christmas carols.

The promotion for their concerts read: “Previously featured to millions of households internationally on public television, the BBC, and the Trinity Broadcasting Network, this Come sing along with Keith & Kristyn and special guests for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!”

Thursday’s concert was broadcast over three hours on BBC Radio Ulster and can be heard by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast's two concerts also feature the new Irish Orchestra and Choir along with special guests acclaimed singer-songwriter Blessing Offor, Christian band We Are Messengers, renowned theologian John Lennox and poet Malcolm Guite.

Stephen McAuley of BBC Radio Ulster at the SSE Arena on Thursday December 19 2024 ahead of a Keith and Kristyn Getty Home for Christmas concert. The concert was broadcast on the radio station, with McAuley and Ruth Jennings as presenters

Speaking to the News Letter a few hours before the opening sell-out night at the SSE, Keith explained the biggest differences he notices when he comes back to NI from the US.

"The people are funnier and the fish and chips are better – plus I think we sing better as well," he said.

The Lisburn man says that his music is very much "of the soil" in Northern Ireland and could not have come from any other country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our music sounds like it's Northern Irish – it sounds Irish or Scots Irish. For too long people here have tried to sound British or European or American, when our melodies are, in my opinion, the best ones for group singing.

Keith and Kristyn Getty

"Secondly, it comes from my upbringing – excited about faith and Bible study as a missional Christian; Northern Ireland has sent more people to the mission field per head of population than any country in the world for over a century. And that is something that I grew up with."

But what is there really to sing about when the world seems to be sinking under the weight of wars, famine, poverty, pandemics and environmental woes?

In his view that is "a great question".

He replied: "At Christmas we remember Jesus coming to earth as a child; He came to the Middle East as a colored refugee at a time of great war and great corruption and leadership, and he was fighting for his life while pursued by King Herod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it is a story of Jesus who comes into the middle of our mess and that's the beauty of the story.

Pressed on why any of that offers anyone hope in such troubled times, he added: "It gives us incredible hope that whatever happens, Jesus has offered a way for all of us - in His birth, life and teachings, but also in His death and resurrection.

"We must remember that he was the perfect man who was unjustly tried, suffered and was killed before his resurrection; In all that he points us to life beyond this life, and that's why we are singing