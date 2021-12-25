Christmas Day swimmers are rescued by coastguard and RNLI off Co Down coast

HM Coastguard said: “The fact that both swimmers were wearing tow floats made it much easier to locate them. Even the most experienced swimmer can be caught out by a change in the conditions"

The swimmers have been praised for wearing kit that made it easier to find them.

The two were reported to be having problems off Grey Point Fort, Helen’s Bay, by a passerby who called 999 just before 11am this morning and asked for the Coastguard.

Her Majesty’s Coastguard said: “Bangor and Portaferry coastguard rescue teams and Bangor RNLI lifeboat were both sent. One of the swimmers made it to shore by themselves while the other was rescued from the water by Bangor lifeboat.

“Both were handed into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Jude McNeice of HM Coastguard said: “The fact that both swimmers were wearing tow floats made it much easier to locate them. Even the most experienced swimmer can be caught out by a change in the conditions and we’d always urge open water swimmers to make sure they have kit like this before taking to the water.

“It could save your life.”

