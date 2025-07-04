Army Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion on a suspected World War Two device in Coleraine

The PSNI have confirmed that Army Technical Officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspected World War Two device in Coleraine.

Police were tasked to the report shortly after 12 noon in the Strand Road area of the town.

Army Technical Officers (ATO) were tasked to the scene and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Although residents were not initially required to leave their homes, a number of houses along the Strand Road and a primary school were evacuated at around 5pm to allow ATO to perform a controlled explosion.