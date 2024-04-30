A man with a sword has been arrested after an attack on members of the public and police officers in Hainault on Monday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.

"We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

A “critical incident” has been declared in north-east London, an MP for the area said, amid reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station

"We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody."

Update

The Metropolitan Police said officers are not looking for more suspects and the attack “does not appear to be terror related”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

“People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to assist the incident in Hainault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Firefighters were mobilised to assist police and London Ambulance Service colleagues at an incident near Hainault underground station.

“Crews supported London Ambulance Service crews in the provision of immediate emergency care.

“The brigade was called at 0735 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0924. Fire crews from Dagenham, Walthamstow, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”