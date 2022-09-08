UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is one of the saddest days the United Kingdom has ever known.

“Without realising it, we have lived through a second Elizabethan Age, a reign which has encompassed massive political, social and economic change, the decline of Empire, Moon Landings, Cold War, the decline of the old heavy industries and the growth of the Internet and 15 Prime Ministers. Through it all she remained a constant and reassuring presence in the lives of the people of the United Kingdom providing both stability and continuity, and the sense of loss today is profound.

“Some are old enough to remember a young Princess who took on the role of Queen upon the death of her father in 1952. Others have only known her as a permanent feature in their lives as Head of State. All could see that here was a Monarch who sought to carry herself with dignity and grace and ensure the institution of monarchy was still relevant in a modern world in which many of the old certainties were being questioned or swept aside.”

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss to Balmoral on Tuesday. She passed away two days later. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Reflecting on her many visits to Northern Ireland, Mr Beattie continued: “The Queen was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland in good times and bad, and even during the decades of violence she was determined to come here to see her people and, in the process, provide comfort and reassurance. Her State visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011 went a long way to healing old wounds and normalising relations between two close neighbours and indicated very clearly her great wisdom and sound instincts.

“Loyally supported by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty set an impossibly high bar in terms of public service and devotion to duty. Her schedule was one that would have proved impossible for people half her age. Her love for the Commonwealth saw her travel regularly and be met with cheering crowds wherever she went. The celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 demonstrated very clearly the affection in which Queen Elizabeth was still held and the loss the United Kingdom feels today is shared by many people throughout the world.

“This world was a much better place for her presence and is now a much poorer place for her passing. On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.”

Paying tribute to the Queen tonight, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said she had been “a steadfast and unshakeable Head of State for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The DUP leader said: “Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.”

Sir Jeffrey said: “Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty bound to build on that foundation.

“The Royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the United Kingdom.”

On her visits to the Province, Sir Jeffrey reflected: “Her visits to my constituency in Royal Hillsborough invoke precious memories for the residents and for all of us and I know her death will be felt acutely in that village.

“Today we pray for the Royal Family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother.”

His party colleague Ian Paisley said tonight he had “no words” to describe how monumentally important Her Majesty has been to this nation.”

Mr Paisley said: “Our hearts are broken for our nation and for the Royal Family. We thank God for her witness and reign. She has been a supreme sovereign whose inspirational reign has impacted on all our constituents and all her subjects.”

He added: “We must thank God for her example and pray for her successor that he will know the grace of God in his reign over our kingdom. God Save the King.”

Jim Allister said today was “a very sad day in the life of our nation.”

The TUV leader continued: “To the nation and almost everyone alive she has been an intrinsic part of our lives. Her steady leadership and devotion to duty have hallmarked a reign of unparalleled success. Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.