Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at residential premises in Cookstown on Sunday (June 22).

Police say that shortly after 00:50am, it was reported that accelerant was poured through the front door letterbox of a flat in the Princess Avenue area of the town and set alight.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, who were inside the property, were taken to safety by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who also extinguished the fire. Another fire at an outbuilding close to the property was also extinguished.

The male and female were treated at the scene by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, then taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and at this stage, the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.