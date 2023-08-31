News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Doug Beattie calls for entire PSNI leadership to be investigated - High Court ruling is "as bad as it gets"

​UUP leader Doug Beattie has said that although he has no confidence in the leadership of the PSNI following the catastrophic data breach and fresh revelations that officers were unlawfully disciplined to placate Sinn Fein, the resignation of Simon Byrne might not fix wider leadership issues.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:51 BST- 2 min read
Doug Beattie: no confidence in PSNI leadershipDoug Beattie: no confidence in PSNI leadership
Doug Beattie: no confidence in PSNI leadership

Mr Beattie said the High Court ruling is "as bad as it gets", but rather then call for the Chief Constable’s resignation he proposed asking His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary to examine the leadership of the PSNI.

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister was another who felt it premature to call for My Byrne’s resignation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said her party was not happy with how the Ormeau Road situation has been handled and would be seeking "clear answers" from the Chief Constable at today’s Policing Board.

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan MLA has said that the past month has exposed serious issues and failings in policing that must be addressed urgently to prevent the “steady ebb of confidence” from the PSNI.

Most Popular

Mr Durkan said: “This incident raised serious questions about operational policing, adequate briefing to officers on duty and other related matters. The SDLP raised these issues at the time, did so publicly and in contact with the leadership of the PSNI. We were forthright at all times, offered solutions but did not threaten to collapse policing.

“It is totally right that political parties speak to the PSNI leadership about critical incidents, forcefully when necessary, but always with a view to securing the best policing outcomes. There is a serious problem, however, when the line is crossed into political interference which poisoned policing here for decades. Whether it’s political unionism or Sinn Féin, no one can exercise coercive control over the institutions of policing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on Tuesday Mr Byrne said: “As Chief Constable, I accept the findings of the court. In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.”

He said the full judgment would be carefully considered to ensure lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.

Related topics:Doug BeattieSimon ByrnePSNIHigh CourtUUPSinn Fein