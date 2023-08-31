Doug Beattie calls for entire PSNI leadership to be investigated - High Court ruling is "as bad as it gets"
Mr Beattie said the High Court ruling is "as bad as it gets", but rather then call for the Chief Constable’s resignation he proposed asking His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary to examine the leadership of the PSNI.
Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister was another who felt it premature to call for My Byrne’s resignation.
She said her party was not happy with how the Ormeau Road situation has been handled and would be seeking "clear answers" from the Chief Constable at today’s Policing Board.
SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan MLA has said that the past month has exposed serious issues and failings in policing that must be addressed urgently to prevent the “steady ebb of confidence” from the PSNI.
Mr Durkan said: “This incident raised serious questions about operational policing, adequate briefing to officers on duty and other related matters. The SDLP raised these issues at the time, did so publicly and in contact with the leadership of the PSNI. We were forthright at all times, offered solutions but did not threaten to collapse policing.
“It is totally right that political parties speak to the PSNI leadership about critical incidents, forcefully when necessary, but always with a view to securing the best policing outcomes. There is a serious problem, however, when the line is crossed into political interference which poisoned policing here for decades. Whether it’s political unionism or Sinn Féin, no one can exercise coercive control over the institutions of policing.”
In a statement on Tuesday Mr Byrne said: “As Chief Constable, I accept the findings of the court. In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.”
He said the full judgment would be carefully considered to ensure lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.