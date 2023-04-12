DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says President Biden's visit doesn't change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland

“I had a brief conversation with the President and he made clear that it’s not his job, as we heard in his speech, to take decisions for political leaders in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“But the United States stands ready to support Northern Ireland in whatever way it can. So I welcome his visit here today, it’s good to see the president coming and we hope to see investment into Northern Ireland flowing from his efforts and those of his special envoy (Joe Kennedy).”

Commenting on the presidential visit, Sir Jeffrey added: “Well, it doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland, we know what needs to happen.

Jeffrey Donaldson from the DUP speaks to the media after US President Joe Biden delivered his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“And I’ll be meeting my team over the next few days and we’ll be going back to the (UK) Government. We believe the Government needs to go further in terms of protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade within the UK internal market and that’s what needs to happen now to enable us to move towards the restoration of the political institutions, we need the Government to deliver what they’ve said they will do, which is to protect our place in the United Kingdom.”

He described Joe Biden’s remarks as “measured”.

“I think that they (his comments) were more looking back in terms of the progress over the last 25 years, they’re also pointing towards prosperity as being the focus of the next 25 years, that’s something we can agree with, we want Northern Ireland to be prosperous,” he said.

“That’s why it’s fundamentally important for us that Northern Ireland is able to trade within its biggest market, because that’s where prosperity comes from, it comes from trade, your ability to sell your goods and we need to ensure that our access to the United Kingdom’s internal market is adequately protected.”

Asked if he believed Joe Biden was “anti-British”, Sir Jeffrey said: “I welcome his reference today to the Ulster Scots who made such an enormous contribution to the building of the United States of America. I think that is an indication, an acknowledgement from the President of the United States of the very special contribution that Northern Ireland has made to the building of his country. And his reference also to his own British ancestry, I think indicates hopefully that we have a president that recognises the United Kingdom is a close ally and friend of the United States.”

Reacting to Joe Biden’s comments on a return of powersharing, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress that we all desire – and that is that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom is both respected and protected, and we want to see that in law.”

He added: “It’s good to see the President here and we always welcome our visitors to Northern Ireland.