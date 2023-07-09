The bonfire in Moygashel attracted attention after a boat was placed on the top of it in opposition to an Irish Sea border.

By Saturday evening, an Irish tricolour and a republican flag, as well as a picture of Mr Varadkar had been added to the boat.

On the side of the boat a banner reading “Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed” was hung, with a mock copy of the 1998 accord across which the words “null and void” were printed.

People watch as the pyre with a boat on top is set alight in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “This is not acceptable, it is childish and promotes hate. Again the many are let down by a few.”

Many others took to social media to criticise the flag and picture being put on top of the pyre.

The bonfire was lit at around 11pm after a parade and an address by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

During his speech Mr Bryson said: “Those who say that the cultural injustices inflicted on our community over the past decades are over, are wrong.

The pyre included an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"If that were to be so, then that would mean any the cultural subjugation is settled, and accepted. It is not, and must never be.

"And so it is obvious to point out that Drumcree, the Crumlin Road and every other restriction on our fundamental cultural rights is unfinished business.

"It is time to refocus our efforts to right the wrongs of the past 25 years, not to sit idly by and accepted them as being settled issues

“And so too must we never accept, tolerate or implement the subjugation of the Union brought about by the Protocol and the Windsor Framework enabling it.”

He went on to say: “Political unionism has made fundamental and sacred commitments.

"They took an oath to the unionist people on Ulster Day 2021 of ‘unalterable opposition’ to the Protocol and set out clearly that the Acts of Union must be restored.

“How absurd is it then that the UUP, who long wavered anyway, now expressly argue for the collaborating in the implementation of the subjugation of the Union. That is what a return to power sharing requires.

“I trust the DUP, and of course the TUV, will never surrender on the fundamental commitments. Whilst the Acts of Union remain subjugated and in suspension, so too must power sharing.

“And let’s be clear, there can be no fudges or clever footwork. No compromises, no middle paths. There must be an end to EU law in NI, an end to EU courts and no customs border in the Irish Sea. Those components are necessary to restore the Acts of Union.”

Mr Bryson commented: “I trust no self respecting unionist is considering turning or displaying weakness at this crucial time. If they are, they will be u-turning alone because I am absolutely convinced that the critical mass of the unionist/loyalist community will never turn on this issue, will never surrender.