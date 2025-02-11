Sammy McIlroy arriving at Manchester Cathedral for the funeral of former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward Denis Law, who died aged 84 on January 17th

Sammy McIlroy, Calum Best and Eamonn Holmes were in attendance as the football community came together to pay their final respects to the great Denis Law in Manchester on Tuesday.

An exquisite footballer and a brilliant man, the much-loved former Manchester United and Manchester City forward died aged 84 on January 17.

Law remains the only Scottish player to have ever won the Ballon d’Or and no man has scored more goals for the national team.

Sir Kenny Dalglish is joint top with him on 30 goals and was among the mourners as ‘the King’ was remembered in the heart of the city he left an indelible mark on.

Calum Best leaving Manchester Cathedral following the funeral of former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward Denis Law, who died aged 84 on January 17th

Sir Alex Ferguson and current United head coach Ruben Amorim joined fans, dignitaries and figures from the footballing world for the service at Manchester Cathedral.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton and Maya Le Tissier represented the current teams, with chief executive Omar Berrada, Darren Fletcher and women’s team boss Marc Skinner also in attendance.

Brian Kidd, Alex Stepney and Willie Morgan were among Law’s former United team-mates at the funeral, as was former City team-mate Mike Summerbee.

Bryan Robson, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ruud van Nistelrooy were others at the service.

Eamonn Holmes leaving Manchester Cathedral following the funeral of former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward Denis Law, who died aged 84 on January 17th

The hearse made its way into the city centre from Old Trafford, where hundreds of supporters congregated as the funeral cortege passed a ground where Law’s success saw him immortalised in two statues.

One of those looms over the East Stand forecourt, with Law standing with his right arm aloft between fellow United greats George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Black and white images of Law stretched down the front of the East Stand of a stadium where a book of condolence was open and flags flied at half-mast in memory of one of the club’s greatest ever.