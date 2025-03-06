Firmus Energy gas prices to drop more than 11% following review

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 6th Mar 2025, 00:01 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 07:31 BST
The Firmus Energy gas tariff is set to decrease by more than 11% following a review by the Utility Regulator
The Firmus Energy gas tariff is set to decrease by more than 11% following a review by the Utility Regulator
The Firmus Energy gas tariff is set to decrease by more than 11% following a review by the Utility Regulator.

The Utility Regulator started a review of Firmus Energy (Ten Towns area) and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's (Greater Belfast and Western areas) regulated gas tariffs for domestic and small business customers in January.

The body's director of markets, Colin Broomfield, said there will be no change to the SSE tariff.

"Following our analysis, we have determined that Firmus Energy's regulated tariff will decrease by 11.84%, and there will be no change to SSE Airtricity Gas Supply's regulated tariff," he said.

"Firmus Energy's decrease of 11.84%, or £136 per year, will come into effect from April 1."

He added: "Following the conclusion of our review of the gas tariffs, the combined regulated gas and electricity tariffs in Northern Ireland will be lower than the price cap in Great Britain and Republic of Ireland combined tariffs, from April 1.

"Power NI's regulated tariff was reviewed in October 2024 and a 4% increase came into effect on December 1.

"It is important to note that the wholesale energy market continues to be volatile.

"We will continue to monitor the regulated suppliers' tariffs to ensure that regulated tariffs reflect the actual cost of providing gas and electricity to consumers."

