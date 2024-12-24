Foreign office official kept in custody over Christmas after allegedly stabbing his father in Co Antrim

The High Court in Belfast heard that Ross Taylor, 34, is also accused of saying he was going to burn down the house in Carrickfergus

A Foreign Office official allegedly stabbed his elderly father twice in the leg after trashing their family home in Co Antrim, the High Court heard.

Ross Taylor, 34, is also accused of telling the 75-year-old victim, a college professor, that he was going to burn down the house at Larne Road, Carrickfergus.

Taylor, of Lynton Road in London, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and threats to damage property over the incident on December 13.

Refusing to grant him bail, a judge ruled that the risks were too great.

The court heard Taylor was previously involved in “high end” matters at the Foreign Office, including the evacuation of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul back in 2021.

According to the prosecution, however, he is now in crisis mode and poses a danger to his father.

Crown counsel Fiona O’Kane said the victim returned to the address in Carrickfergus after being sent videos and photos of Taylor trashing the property.

Cupboard doors had been pulled off, glass smashed and further damage caused to bar stools, lamps and kitchenware.

The defendant also defecated on the floor in two different places, it was claimed.

Later that evening his father made a 999 call to say he had been stabbed twice with a knife during a row between the pair.

Taylor was said to have taken cocaine and then picked up the four-inch blade, inflicting relatively minor leg wounds.

“He said the applicant threatened that he wanted to stab the victim in the head,” Mrs O’Kane told the court.

As PSNI officers escorted Taylor from the property he allegedly threatened his father by declaring he was going to “f*** him up” and burn his house down.

The injured party, a professor at University College, London, has refused to make a formal statement of complaint against his son.

But prosecutors are set to pursue the case based on the contents of the 999 recording, body worn footage recorded at the scene, and videos Taylor posted online of damage to the house.

Mrs O’Kane argued that he tried to portray the Metropolitan Police as being responsible because they had been pursuing him as part of an unrelated investigation in England.

Defence counsel told the court Taylor has mental health issues related to his career.

“This man worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, he has been involved in high-end matters such as the evacuation of numerous staff from Kabul,” the barrister disclosed.

“Undoubtedly he has had a very stressful job and previous existence.”

Despite suggestions that Taylor could live in either London or Carrickfergus, Mr Justice Huddleston refused his application for bail.

The judge said: “It’s obviously a troubling situation all round.