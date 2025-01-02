Gary Patterson: PSNI appeal for information after 45-year-old is reported missing after last being seen in Larne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 45-year-old was last seen in Larne on Saturday, October 12 last year and Inspector Parkes is renewing the PSNI’s appeal for information.
Inspector Parkes said: “Gary was reported missing on Friday, December 20, 2024 and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.
“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat.
“We are growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.