The PSNI have issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of Larne man Gary Patterson.

The 45-year-old was last seen in Larne on Saturday, October 12 last year and Inspector Parkes is renewing the PSNI’s appeal for information.

Inspector Parkes said: “Gary was reported missing on Friday, December 20, 2024 and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat.

PSNI are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Larne man Gary Patterson