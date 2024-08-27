Good news for Sinclair Seamen's Presbyterian Church as grants set to help building become structurally sound
Based in the dockland area of the capital, Sinclair Seamen’s is the only faith building still used for worship that is listed on Northern Ireland’s Heritage at Risk Register.
Due to crumbling stone work, the future of the church was at risk, which is open every Wednesday to the public, as well as hosting wide-ranging events and activities.
The features and fittings of the church are all maritime – and make this a truly one-of-a-kind church.
There’s a decorative ship’s prow’s head jutting out of the wooden pulpit in front of the organ and bells and anchors hanging from the walls. This includes a bell from HMS Hood – a World War I ship – that is rung each Sunday to start the service.
A brass ship’s wheel is at the front of the church, which was salvaged from a ship in 1924. You will also find an anchor painted on the floor.
The church is on the path to being saved thanks to its share in a £735,326 urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.
A £50,000 National Churches Trust Grant will help to pay for urgent repairs to repoint the crumbling stone work to help make the church watertight again.
On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will also receive a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation.
Aaron Duff, Elder and Trustee at Sinclair Seamen’s, said: “The grant from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation will help us get our urgent repair work carried out by April next year.
“Investing in repairing the building at this time will avoid more costly repairs in the future and will vastly improve the quality of this building. It will make the building safe and secure for many more years to come.
“The area where the church is placed is currently being redeveloped, so there is an opportunity for Sinclair Seamen’s to open its doors to more people, so they can discover the unique Maritime exterior – including the stained glass windows and artefacts – and for us to provide a warm welcome to all.”
