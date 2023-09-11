Watch more videos on Shots!

Lady Kilclooney passed away at her home yesterday and leaves behind husband John and children Jane, Jonathan, Rachel, Rowena, Alexandra and Hannah, as well as nine grandchildren.

UUP leader Doug Beattie offered his condolences at the loss as he wrote on social media: "I have received the sad news that Mary Taylor, the Lady Kilclooney, has passed away today.

"I wish to offer my personal, along with the wider Ulster Unionist Party’s condolences to John, the Lord Kilclooney and the wider Taylor family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Mary Taylor, the wife of Lord Kilcooney (pictured) has died at her home at the age of 73

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson labelled Mrs Taylor as having "a deep passion for her country."

He published in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "So sorry to hear of the passing of Mary, wife of Lord Kilcooney.

"Mary Taylor was a lifelong and committed unionist with a deep passion for her country.

"On behalf of the DUP, our thoughts and prayers are with John, his children, grandchildren and the wider family circle at this time."

TUV leader Jim Allister also posted his condolences by posting on X: "Condolences on behalf of TUV to the Taylor family on the passing of Mary Taylor, wife of John, Lord Kilclooney. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family."

Furthermore, the former Ulster Unionist MLA for Newry & Armagh, Danny Kennedy, expressed his sympathy to the family.

Mr Kennedy said Mrs Taylor was "an impressive and independently minded astute businesswoman who contributed much to the local Armagh economy" and that she was "a dedicated unionist who wanted to see Northern Ireland prosper."

Former DUP MLA Peter Weir wrote on X: “Deepest condolences to John and the rest of the family on the sad loss of such a great lady.”