There was traffic congestion in Belfast over the weekend due to the closure of M3 Lagan Bridge.

The road closure was on the westbound carriageway from 9pm on Friday, August 15 until 6am on Monday, August 18.

The M3 was closed from Bridge End to M2 Foreshore and there was no access to the bridge from the A2 Sydenham Bypass with all traffic required to leave at Bridge End Flyover. There was alsono access to the M3 bridge from Middlepath Street on-slip during the period.

Ahead of the weekend, the Department for Infrastructure called on motorists to plan their journeys in advance due to the closures, with the M3 being used by drivers to bypass the city centre.

They stated that “inevitably there will be delays and disruption” as the capital hosted an event at Custom House Square, as well as the start of the Belfast Mela.

The closure was required to replace a further four bearings under the bridge which are showing signs of corrosion and movement.

Additionally, the Department stated the repairs could not be undertaken overnight as the bridge had to be jacked up to replace the bearings and time was required to allow the concrete plinths to strengthen before traffic could be allowed to travel over it again.

There was also heavy traffic two weeks ago when the bridge was closed in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, the M2 northbound was closed for several hours on Saturday after a road traffic collision.