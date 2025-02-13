Minister Gordon Lyons visits the Stella Maris facility in Belfast. He is pictured with: Project Group Manager Catherine McGarrell, Depaul Chief Executive Officer David Carroll and Senior Services Manager Deirdre Canavan

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said there is no single, or simple, solution to the issue of homelessness in our society – but he is doing everything he can to address the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister made the comments during a visit to the Stella Maris Project in Belfast.

Run by the Depaul charity, the centre helps people who are homeless, or at risk, and often have additional complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister said: “Hearing about the experiences of staff and service users at this facility, it is clear that each case they deal with is unique. Very often, it requires tailored interventions, involving a range of organisations and agencies. However, putting a roof over someone’s head must be the starting point.

“There is also an appreciation that homelessness is ultimately about the individuals themselves. Accommodation is key, but it has to be accompanied by support services which recognise the often complex needs of those who are facing homelessness.

“I have met representatives from a range of groups who are working on the frontline with people in crisis. As well as hearing about the work of the Stella Maris project today, I have visited facilities which provide vital support to those most in need. This is very much a collective effort – involving government at every level, through the statutory and voluntary sector and frontline organisations – and I commend those involved in all areas.”

The Minister outlined the steps he has taken to address homeless. “In December, I unveiled the Executive’s Housing Supply Strategy, which outlines a way forward to tackle a range of housing issues in Northern Ireland, including homelessness,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also announced a further £6.7m for the Housing Executive to prevent homeless service closures and ensure statutory obligations are met. In addition, I confirmed funding until the end of the current financial year for service providers, ending the monthly model. Also, for the 2025/26 financial year and going forward, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive will have their own specific funding allocation for homelessness prevention.