Hilary Benn has said he hopes a new Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland will be appointed before the end of the year.

Former commissioner Danny Kinahan resigned in September saying he was unable to provide the independent voice that veterans require.

A recruitment process to find his successor was launched in October.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said interviews with candidates have taken place and he is awaiting a report before making an appointment.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn

He was asked for an update by DUP MP Gavin Robinson as he appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

“The recruitment process was launched on October 16. Applications closed on November 1. The interviews were undertaken, not by me but by others, on November 14,” he told MPs.

“I am currently awaiting a report and recommendations from the interview panel because following Danny Kinahan’s resignation – and I met him and I thanked him for the work that he had done as the Veterans Commissioner – I was determined that we got on and appointed someone new in the post because it’s a very important job, above all to veterans in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson pressed Mr Benn on whether the appointment will be made before the end of the calendar year.

The Secretary of State responded: “I would very much hope so.”

Mr Kinahan, a former UUP MP who previously served as an officer in the Blues and Royals, left the post in September after four years following an “open and frank conversation” with Mr Benn.