The PSNI have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall

Tributes have been paid to “a true gentleman” after a 25-year-old man tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident in Co Antrim.

Police confirmed yesterday that William Hewitt, from the Belfast area, died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, on Sunday.

His death has sparked a wave of tributes on social media with William’s brother Marcus speaking of his heartache following the sad news.

He posted on his Facebook account: “I actually can't believe I've to say this but I can't believe you've left me, my only big brother I had, words can't explain how I feel right now, just remember I’ll always love you no matter what.”

Friends have also paid tribute with Adrian Keys writing on social media on Sunday: “Very sad news today my friends, what started out as a crackin’ day on the bikes ended in an absolute tragedy with the death of our good and dear friend William Hewitt, Willy was a true gentleman and a good mate. My thoughts are with his family and all his friends. Rest in Peace Willy, you’re in our thoughts. Sadly sadly missed.”

On the same platform, Ryan Griffin shared: “Saddened today with the news of my friend William Hewitt one of life's gentlemen called far too soon rest easy mate.”

Andrew McAuley also published his shock at the news, writing: “Rest in peace brother still can’t believe it, take it easy up there.”

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the area shortly after 11.30am.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended, however, Mr Hewitt sadly died from his injuries.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we would ask anyone with phone or dash-cam footage, or information which may assist, to get in touch. Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a tractor who assisted at the scene.