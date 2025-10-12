Thomas Lagan

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to 21-year-old Thomas Lagan, who died following a road crash in Co Tyrone.

Mr Lagan sadly succumbed to his injuries after the collision happened in the Cookstown area on Friday morning (October 10).

In a statement, police said they received a report of a crash involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 6.45am.

A woman was transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Mr Lagan’s mum Naomi posted the following emotional tribute online: “My baby my son my protector my gentle giant. My heart is so broken. I can't believe I've to lay you to rest.

"I don’t know how your brothers or sisters are ever going to move on. I’m so sorry I couldn't protect you or stop this from happening.

"Forever my baby my beautiful Thomas I will always love you x.”

J&B Engineering based in Cookstown paid tribute to Mr Lagan who was an employee at the metal fabricator.

A statement on their Facebook page reads: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our valued colleague and friend, Thomas Lagan, on 10th October 2025.

“Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James our colleague, his brother Daniel a former employee, his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mr Lagan was a former pupil at Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookstown and they expressed how they were “deeply saddened” by Mr Lagan’s death.

A spokesperson said: “Thomas was a valued member of our school community, remembered fondly by staff and former pupils for his warmth, kindness and gentle and helpful spirit.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”

On the same social media platform, Clodagh Hamilton added how Mr Lagan was “such a kind soul”, who was “always able to light up a room by simply walking in”.

Coolnafranky Kids Facebook group based in Cookstown labelled Mr Lagan as “a gentle giant”, with Annie Regan stating how he was “a gentleman with a heart of gold.”

Aoife Sweeney paid the following tribute on Facebook: “You lit up every room you entered with just a smile, it’s been an honour to know you and a privilege to call you a friend, rest easy Thomas.”

A death notice reads: “Beloved son of Naomi and Anthony. Cherished brother of Daniel, James, Tianna, Caden, Elianna, Pedrina, Leo, Mia, Eamonn Óg and Annie. Loving partner of Aoife. Treasured grandson of Brendan and Bridget. Uncle and godfather to Jaxson.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.