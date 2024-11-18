Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed funding to sustain vital public services

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has announced funding to sustain vital public services, which includes a total of £43 million being given to NI Water and Translink.

In the October Monitoring Round, the Department has been allocated £22.8million resource and £36.9million capital.

As a result, NI Water is receiving an extra £31million in total, £19.5million of which is capital funding for targeted action to release wastewater constraints, while Translink will receive a combined resource and capital allocation of almost £12million.

Speaking about the announcement which was unveiled on Monday, Minister O’Dowd said: “There is much to be done and it will come as no surprise that we have a limited envelope in which to work, which is of course not ideal, but it underlines why we must all do as much as we can with what we have.

“Translink and NI Water will benefit from a total of £43million between them. Given the well documented issues around wastewater constraints, I have taken the decision to allocate half of my Department’s capital allocation to NIW so that we can help unlock the housing pressures across the North – a key commitment in the draft Programme for Government.

“Decades of cuts and underfunding have no doubt taken their toll, but I am determined that infrastructure, which is the starting point for everything that makes society work, will continue to deliver positive change right across the North.”

A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water are working through the potential outcomes of the allocated budget from DfI relating to both operational and capital expenditure limits.

"In doing so we will continue to work with developers, the environmental regulator, and DfI to identify, within the funding available, which asset investments may progress.”

​Translink have also been asked for comment.

Meanwhile, funding has also been allocated to keep Northern Ireland's roads safer this winter.

Gritters are set to be busy this week as the Province is braced for cold weather and freezing conditions are expected on our roads.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Any extra money allocated to my department is welcome and I make no apology for using that to ensure our roads are maintained and are as safe as they can be to travel on as the colder weather approaches.

"I am pleased to now be in a position to fully fund my department’s Winter Service, or in other words the gritting of our roads when temperatures fall below freezing.

"This is a public service that often takes place at night while many of us are sleeping and it’s easy to take it for granted, but it is vital to keep us all moving safely.

“I have also funded a £1million targeted intervention for gully emptying, given the potential impact of severe weather and resultant risk of flooding. Again, this is often unseen work, but it is vital to keep our roads safer as we head into the winter months.”