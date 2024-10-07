Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has confirmed construction will commence on the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass as planned next year.

Fears had mounted that the scheme may not go ahead due to the UK Government pausing the Mid South West Growth Deal, with funds from that deal going towards the bypass construction.

However, Mr O'Dowd calmed those concerns by stating that "the full cost of the scheme will be met from Executive funding”.

He said: “Earlier this year the Executive committed £16.2m of capital funding to the Enniskillen Bypass scheme alongside the approved early release of £12.5m from the Executive’s contribution to the Mid South West Growth Deal.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed confirmation of Executive funding for the Enniskillen Bypass which will allow the scheme to proceed to construction as planned in 2025

“Since then, my officials have been working diligently to progress this significant scheme with a view to construction starting in 2025. Recently a shortlist of contractors was invited to bid for the scheme’s construction contract.

“I know there had been some concern from people in Enniskillen that the scheme might be impacted by the decision of the UK Government to pause the Mid South West Growth Deal. I am pleased to be able to give reassurance that the Executive has confirmed the full cost of the scheme will be met from Executive funding and it can proceed to construction next year as originally planned.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine welcomed the update but stated that the Mid South West Growth Deal must proceed.

"The Labour Government’s decision to pause the City and Growth Deal had raised concerns that the bypass might face further delays,” she added.

"I made that point to the NI Secretary of State in a letter and also raised the importance of the Mid South West Growth Deal with the Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly. I am therefore pleased that the Executive has shown its commitment by securing the funding to move this project into the construction phase in 2025.