Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co. Antrim girl born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy has told other students with disabilities "do not let anyone tell you that you can’t because you can" as she graduates with a first-class honours degree in Journalism today.

Anna Kane, who is from Loughguile just outside Armoy, will wear her professional gown and cap as she receives her graduation certificate at Ulster University's Coleraine campus.

Born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a condition affecting movement due to brain damage at birth, Anna faced significant complications early on. However, through sheer resilience, determination and a deep love for writing, Anna wished to pursue a dream job in journalism and enrolled at her local university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “My birth had many complications. I have quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means all four of my limbs are affected. For me, there is nearly always a delay in functions such as walking and talking. It impacts individuals from early childhood, both physically and mentally, as people can feel isolated. My motto is ‘don’t lie down to it.

Anna Kane, who graduates with a first-Class honours undergraduate degree in Journalism this summer

“From a young age I loved to write, and I would call myself an advocate for people with disabilities as I have cerebral palsy which created my love for journalism as it allows people to express themselves through the power of writing and speech.

"The team at Ulster University were exceptional. From a disability point of view, I was very nervous about starting university, but I was treated like everyone else, and this was my favourite part. I didn’t have a good time through school, but UU was very different.”

Looking ahead, Anna plans to continue her studies with a Master's in Journalism at Ulster University, Coleraine this September. She aspires to a career in journalism focusing on stories that centre around people that give a voice to those who feel unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I like to get to the bottom of things and solve an issue and give people a voice. I don't settle until it is solved.”

Her message to other students with disabilities considering higher education is one of encouragement: "Go for it. Do not let anyone tell you that you can’t because you can, and you will.

“The friends that I have made are amazing. Being able to go out and experience uni life, express myself and not be afraid to be me. Ulster University has changed me, supported my confidence-building and helped me be who I am today. I can now go with the flow and stop worrying about what other people think.”

Ulster University’s Journalism Course Director Leona O’Neill said: “I am so proud of Anna, who has triumphed over numerous challenges to earn a First Class BA Hons in Journalism. Her unwavering determination, perseverance and profound passion for journalism have been truly inspiring to both her peers and lecturers.