Johnson: I will be leader at next general election ... and we’ll win

The prime minister faces a cost-of-living crisis, the fallout from his fine over a lockdown-busting birthday party in No 10 and scandals involving Tory MPs as voters head to the ballot boxes today.

Environment Secretary George Eustice acknowledged that “all prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party”, in response to speculation that poor results today could lead to more letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.

But Mr Johnson said he had the “right agenda for the country” and “of course” he would lead the party into the next general election – and win it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads baggages on a conveyor belt for an air-plane, on the tarmac of Southampton airport during a visit to the Eastleigh constituency, while on the local elections campaign trail. Picture date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.

Under Conservative Party rules, there must be a vote on the prime minister’s future if 54 MPs write to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady saying they have lost confidence in their leader.

So far only a handful of MPs have publicly confirmed sending a letter, with many critics of Mr Johnson holding back due to the war in Ukraine, although results of the elections and any further developments in the partygate saga could change that position.

Mr Eustice told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’: “All prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party because no government can get anything done unless it enjoys the support of the parliamentary party as a whole.

“So of course the prime minister will be thinking about these things. But for now, he’s also making sure that we deal with some of the international challenges like the problems in Ukraine, that we give them the support they need, that we help steer our economy through this period where we’re getting some inflationary pressures.

“And up and down the country we’ve got councillors fighting elections on local issues, things like planning, things like local council tax, and we’re doing our part and the prime minister is playing his part to support our councillors in those campaigns for tomorrow’s elections.”

The party leaders were visiting key electoral battlegrounds on the last day of campaigning before voters go to the polls.

Mr Johnson visited Southampton Airport while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Wakefield and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey campaigned in the South East.

The prime minister told reporters that he was “absolutely confident that we have the right agenda for the country”.

“I have a big mandate to deliver,” he said.

Asked if he would still be there at the next election, due to be held in 2024 at the latest, Mr Johnson said: “Of course. And I’m also very confident we will succeed at the next election.”