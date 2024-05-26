Junior Orange Lodge members and bands are out in force in the sunshine at parades in Bangor and Kilkeel
As the good weather made a pleasant appearance on Bank Holiday weekend, 12 bands from the county Armagh district marched for the Junior Orange Order Parade, known as 'Bangor Day'.
There was a good turnout of 13 junior boys lodges and four junior lodges at the seaside city.
The morning parade started at Bangor Castle, leaving at 11:30am. The parade then continued via Castle Park, Main Street, Queens Parade, Gray’s Hill Junction, Queens Parade, Bridge Street, Main Street, returning to Castle Park Grounds. The return parade left at 3:30pm.
Meanwhile, in Kilkeel, county Down, 13 bands - accompanied by 21 junior lodges - were in attendance for the parade, which was held in the town for the first time in 27 years.
The main parade moved off from Queen Elizabeth II Park Manse Road at 11:30am, with the return parade leaving the same field at 2:30pm.
South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe wrote on social media: “Today was absolutely glorious in Kilkeel as county Down Junior Orange Day was celebrated in Kilkeel with a parade and fun day.
“Thank you to all the County Officers and to Mourne Junior Boys LOL for inviting Loyal Daughters Of Mourne for our first such occasion since forming this year. I was very proud of all the girls and to win a trophy for Best Visiting Lodge and win runner-up in the tug of war!
“Well done to all on parade, the future is bright! Proud mum also with all three of mine out on the road.”
