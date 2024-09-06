Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust helping to repatriate the body of local Irish League referee back home after sudden death in Colombia

By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:09 BST
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is working on bringing the body of Keith Kennedy back home to Northern Ireland from ColombiaThe Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is working on bringing the body of Keith Kennedy back home to Northern Ireland from Colombia
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is working on bringing the body of Keith Kennedy back home to Northern Ireland from Colombia
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust have confirmed they are helping to bring the body of local referee Keith Kennedy back home after his sudden death in Colombia.

The shock passing of Mr Kennedy, who was 33-years-old and from Lisburn, was announced on Wednesday.

The cause of his death is not known.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was set up over a decade ago by Colin and his wife Eithne after their son Kevin tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in New York in 2013.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trust has helped bring more than 1,950 bodies back to their loved ones across both sides of the border after passing away overseas.

An experienced match official since 2007, Mr Kennedy rose to the top of the game as a FIFA Referee and officiated many of the biggest games in the Irish League and cup finals.

Tributes from fellow officials, football clubs, governing bodies and supporters flowed in after his death was announced.

Mike Riley, Head of Refereeing at the Irish FA, said: “Keith was undoubtedly one of the good guys. He was a great referee whose contribution to the senior panel over the years was immense.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Keith was always willing to give up his time to support his colleagues and so many have benefited from his wisdom, warmth and generosity. In all of our future matches the refereeing team will take their memories of Keith onto the field with them, remembering a colleague, friend and leader within the refereeing and football family.”

CEO of the Northern Ireland Football League, Gerard Lawlor, described Mr Kennedy as “a character, a straight talker and an individual with high morals.”

Related topics:Colombia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice