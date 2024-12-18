Latest statistics show that alcohol-specific deaths in Northern Ireland have risen 65.5% in the last decade
The latest numbers from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that there were 341 registered alcohol-specific deaths in 2023. This was 15 less than the previous year and accounted for 2.0% of all deaths registered in 2023.
In 2023, almost two-thirds (65.4%) of the 341 deaths were male. Males have consistently accounted for more alcohol-specific deaths each year than females, accounting for 66.5% of alcohol-specific deaths registered between 2013 and 2023.
In addition, the study indicated that alcohol-specific deaths in Northern Ireland have risen by 65.5% between 2013 and 2023.
The data further indicates that between 2013 and 2023, the corresponding alcohol-specific mortality rate for males increased by 35.7% while the rate for females saw a 95.3% increase (from 6.4 per 100,000 to 12.5 per 100,000 population).
Furthermore, alcohol-specific deaths continue to be more prevalent among the 45-54 and 55-64 age groups, which together accounted for 63.9% of all alcohol-specific deaths registered in 2023. However, the 55-64 age group continues to have the highest age-specific mortality rate at 47.6 per 100,000 in 2023.
Belfast Local Government District (LGD) had the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths in 2023 (77), followed by Derry City & Strabane LGD (49). Fermanagh & Omagh LGD had the lowest number (10) of alcohol-specific deaths in 2023.
Looking at the most recent five years together (2019 to 2023), there were almost four times as many alcohol-specific deaths in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas.
