All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

The man wanted for the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine has been found dead
By Associated Press Reporters
Published 28th Oct 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, was found dead in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference on Friday.

Commissioner of Maine department of public safety Mike Sauschuck said Card was found at 7.45pm near the Androscoggin River of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police found Card's body at a recycling facility where he recently worked, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Most Popular
The Lewiston, Maine, city sign is seen with a heart on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. April Stevens, a Lewiston resident who knew one of the victims, said she was relieved to learn that the “monster and coward” who inflicted so much pain was no longer a danger. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)The Lewiston, Maine, city sign is seen with a heart on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. April Stevens, a Lewiston resident who knew one of the victims, said she was relieved to learn that the “monster and coward” who inflicted so much pain was no longer a danger. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Lewiston, Maine, city sign is seen with a heart on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. April Stevens, a Lewiston resident who knew one of the victims, said she was relieved to learn that the “monster and coward” who inflicted so much pain was no longer a danger. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, had been sought since the Wednesday night shootings and murder warrants were issued against him.

A bulletin sent to police across the country shortly after the attack said the US Army reservist had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during summer after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

A US official said Card was training with the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when commanders became concerned about him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Authorities had scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note on Friday in the second day of their intensive search for Card.

Authorities lifted their shelter in place order for people living in the area on Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings.

The names and pictures of the 16 men and two women who died were released as Mr Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence at a news conference. Their ages ranged from 14 to 76.

Law enforcement officials had said they had not seen Card since his vehicle was left at a boat ramp on Wednesday, shortly after the shootings.

Authorities say Card, who had firearms training, opened fire at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city.