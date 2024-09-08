Man critically ill in hospital after being found injured in Londonderry
The man was found in the Sackville Street area of Derry on Friday night.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 9pm, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the injuries and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area at the time and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024."
