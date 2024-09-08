A man is critically ill after being found in Londonderry with serious injuries.

The man was found in the Sackville Street area of Derry on Friday night.

Police are investigating the circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 9pm, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

