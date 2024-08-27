Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died days after a crash in Co Donegal on Saturday night in which a boy was also killed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11.15pm on the R240 at Cross, Quigley's Point.

On Sunday, gardai announced that a male teenager who had been a passenger in the vehicle had been fatally injured and pronounced dead.

He was named locally as 16-year-old Kian Dawson from Carnhill in Londonderry .

A second person, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardai continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: "Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.