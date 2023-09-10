Man who absconded from police in west Belfast is apprehended by them again

Police said that a 26-year-old man who absconded yesterday afternoon was arrested this morning

Police had said yesterday (Saturday) they were working to locate a man, who was unlawfully at large in west Belfast.An Inspector Ferguson (no first name given by the PSNI) said: “The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday 9th September, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but absconded from police custody a short time later.

“He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front. We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”But today police said that a 26-year-old man who absconded yesterday afternoon has been arrested.

He was arrested this morning, Sunday 10th September, at an address in west Belfast on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, theft, assault on police and obstructing police.

