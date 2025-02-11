Mike Farrar has been appointed as the interim Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health

A former senior leader in the NHS in England will take up the role of interim Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health in April.

Mike Farrar will replace current Permanent Secretary Peter May, who is retiring from the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS).

The specialist appointment is for a fixed term of 12 months, with the post being filled permanently through an open recruitment exercise.

Mr Farrar’s previous roles in the NHS in England include Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation and Head of Primary Care at the Department of Health in London. He has also been Chief Executive of Health Authorities in North West England, Yorkshire and Tees.

In more recent years, he has worked as a management consultant specialising in healthcare. He has worked with Northern Ireland Health Service leaders and has also worked internationally on healthcare in the Middle East, Japan, Russia, US, Spain and Australia.

Mr Farrar was awarded the CBE in 2005 for services to the NHS and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Physicians.

During the pandemic, he worked pro bono as the Deputy CEO at King’s College Hospital.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr Farrar, Head of the NICS Jayne Brady said: “Mike Farrar has extensive experience in Health and Social Care leadership roles and I am confident he will be a real asset to the Department of Health as Interim Permanent Secretary.

“We are all aware that the Health and Social Care system is under significant pressure and Mr Farrar will have a key role to play in the reform and transformation of services so that people can access the care they need in a timely way.

“I look forward to working with Mike as he undertakes this important role.”

Thanking the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Ms Brady added: “Peter May has made an outstanding contribution to the NICS over many years. Having dedicated his career to public service, he has undoubtedly made a positive difference, not only to the organisation, but to our society.

“Peter has brought a wealth of experience, insight and enthusiasm to his roles across different departments and latterly, as Permanent Secretary in the Department of Health, has shown real leadership in steering Health and Social Care through a very challenging period.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt says Mr Farrar “brings considerable experience of healthcare systems in this country and overseas”.

He added: “This will be of great benefit as we tackle the tremendous challenges in health and social care in Northern Ireland.

“I have made clear my commitment to truly transforming our services, bringing more hope into healthcare and achieving better outcomes for patients. I am looking forward to working with Mike as he takes up this key role at a crucial time for the health and social care system.”

