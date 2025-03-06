John Stewart MLA, Diana Armstrong MLA, Doug Beattie MLA, Cllr Kate Evans and Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, with Fudge the dog

Three Ulster Unionist Party MLAs visited Dogs Trust in Ballymena this week, where they toured the recently renovated facilities and discussed dog welfare issues in Northern Ireland.

Former Ulster Unionist Party Leader and Justice spokesperson Doug Beattie (MLA for Upper Bann), Deputy Chief Whip and Executive Office spokesperson John Stewart (MLA for East Antrim) and Economy spokesperson Diana Armstrong (MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone) met Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Manager Conor O’Kane who introduced them to current residents, including Fudge the Corgi.

Dogs Trust Ballymena was officially reopened in January this year after a major two-phase redevelopment project. The MLAs toured the new world-class facilities, seeing the intake unit, puppy suite, veterinary consult room, off-lead compound areas and heated kennels.

They also met with members of the Dogs Trust Public Affairs team, discussing the regulation of rehoming and dog breeding.

Claire Calder, Head of Public Affairs at Dogs Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Doug, John and Diana to Dogs Trust Ballymena to see our recently redeveloped facilities where we care for up to 50 dogs at any one time. The visit was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our rehoming centre and to speak about our varied and extensive work across Northern Ireland, including campaigning for legislative change for dogs and their owners”.

“As a charity, we are campaigning for regulation of the rehoming sector to ensure good welfare standards for all animals in rescue, and we also want to see the improved regulation of breeding establishments in Northern Ireland. We have some of the largest licenced breeders in the UK, and it is imperative that the welfare needs of dogs in their care are being met to give puppies the best start in life.”

An Ulster Unionist spokesperson said: "We were delighted to have been invited to the Dogs Trust in Ballymena to visit their new rehoming centre. We wanted to take the opportunity not only to see the Dogs Trust’s new facilities but to discuss a variety of key issues facing dogs in Northern Ireland, including the need for better regulations on breeding establishments, a standardised approach from all 11 councils on dog pounds and rehoming as well as to see existing legislation updated to include tougher regulations on animal welfare.

