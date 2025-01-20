MLAs get update on work of canine rescue team after rejection to get membership on register
The team recently failed to get membership of the Department of Justice's Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) register and held the event at Parliament Buildings to raise awareness of its work.
The volunteer canine search team recently travelled to Alicante to join the wide-scale operation to find 37-year-old John George, whose body was later discovered.
Team leader Ryan Gray said: "We want to try and get some support. Thankfully, everyone is behind the work that we do.
"Recently we applied to the Department of Justice to get on their Search and Rescue register, which would allow the Police Service of Northern Ireland to call us out immediately to look for missing people.
"Unfortunately that was declined.
"We are now in the appeal process and trying to get some support behind that."
