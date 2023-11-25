Multiple vehicles were set on fire in overnight arson attacks in Ballymoney

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of this morning (Saturday November 25).It was reported to police that a number of vehicles parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas had been set on fire.The PSNI put out a statement in the name of an Inspector Richard Jack, who said: “A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight, our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fires.“Establishing a motive for the incidents will now form part of the investigation and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”The PSNI statement also said that a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.