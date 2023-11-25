All Sections
Multiple vehicles were set on fire in overnight arson attacks in Ballymoney

Nine vehicles were set alight in arson attacks in Co Antrim today.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2023, 21:55 GMT
Detectives are appealing for information following a series of arson incidents in the Ballymoney area in early hours of this morning (Saturday November 25).It was reported to police that a number of vehicles parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas had been set on fire.The PSNI put out a statement in the name of an Inspector Richard Jack, who said: “A total of nine vehicles have been damaged after being set alight, our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fires.“Establishing a motive for the incidents will now form part of the investigation and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”The PSNI statement also said that a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.