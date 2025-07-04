Natalie McLaughlin and her six-year-old daughter Ella have been tragically killed in a crash in Co Donegal

A woman and a young child, who were killed in a car crash in County Donegal, have been named as Natalie McLaughlin and her daughter Ella.

The heartache occurred on Wednesday night when a car collided with a van on the R240 at Glentogher, Carndonagh in County Donegal.

Six-year old Ella tragically lost her life at the scene, whilst mum Natalie was immediately taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

After being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast – Natalie sadly lost her life on Thursday night.

Sister paper the Derry Journal are reporting that two other passengers in the vehicle – including Natalie’s partner and two-year-old daughter – are currently in hospital for treatment. It has been reported that their injuries are not life-threatening.

A death notice reads: “Much loved mother and sister of Rhea-Rose and cherished daughter and granddaughter of Joanne and Danny and adored sister and niece of Lara, Tiarnan and Ryan.

"Deeply regretted and sadly missed by their grandparents and great grandparents, Lynn and Anthony Noone and Margaret and Hugh McLaughlin, Natalie's partner Tyrone, nieces and nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

“May Ella and Natalie Rest In Eternal Peace.”

The deaths have understandably sent shockwaves of sadness across their native Carndonagh.

Offering their condolences, Inish Theatre Group on Facebook, posted: “In times like these, we are reminded how precious life is. Please hold your loved ones a little tighter today and everyday, and never take a moment for granted.”

Carn Pharmacy also wrote: “It is with great sadness that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the McLaughlin family after the tragic death of Natalie and her daughter Ella.”

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan posted the following tribute on social media with an attached picture: “This is the beautiful young mum and daughter, Natalie and Ella McLaughlin, who were tragically killed in a collision near their home in Carndonagh on Wednesday night.

"Natalie was a nurse in a local doctor's surgery and was well known and respected in the area. Wee Ella was just six.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.