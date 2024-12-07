NIE Networks working to restore power as 48,000 homes are effected following storm Darragh

NIE Networks have issued a 5pm update saying they are working hard to restore power to 48,000 homes across the Province.

A night of high winds caused “widespread” damage to the network with broken overhead power lines, fallen trees across lines and broken poles.

NIE anticipate that complete restoration of the network will take a couple of days.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “We are particularly keen to remind the public never to approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles, keep children and animals away and report any incidents immediately.

A fallen tree blocks the Seven Mile Straight close to Templepatrick in Co Antrim on Saturday following Storm Darraghplaceholder image
"We are currently carrying out welfare visits to vulnerable customers and offering additional support when needed. If it’s safe to do so we would ask people to look in on elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and contact us if they need further help or information.”

The energy company further added that extra staff have been brought in to help reinforce their normal capability, as well as mobilising additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.

If customers should experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also check social media for regular updates.

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

  • If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.
  • Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.
  • Take extra care if using candles.
  • Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.
  • Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.
