No tricks, just treats as Halloween babies arrive at the Ulster Hospital
Ethan and Theo Roberts made their grand entrances into the world just minutes apart at 4:05am and 4:07am on 31 October, weighing in at 6lb 14oz and 6lb 3oz.
Mum Michelle from Dundonald, was thrilled with her Halloween arrivals. “We have double the love and double the fun. What a wonderful day to welcome our little ones.“
Also making their Halloween arrivals were babies Oscar Thompson, Cami Bullock, Kobe Fung and Baby Cleary.
Donaghadee Mum, Rosie Reid was overjoyed to give birth to Baby Oscar Thompson. “We are really excited, it is our first baby and first grandchild. All the Halloween parties were cancelled this year, but we hope to make up for it next year!”
Michelle Cleary and Lindsey Haddock were also celebrating the arrival of their baby girl. A delighted Michelle said, “Autumn is my favourite time of the year. We planned the timing of our IVF treatment to have an Autumn baby and she arrived at Halloween. We are so happy!!”
Ward Manager, Jenny Powell congratulated all the families on their new arrivals. “Every new baby brings such joy to the team, and it is lovely to share these special moments with families. The dedication and compassion shown by staff on this special day have been outstanding.”