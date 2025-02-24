Rangers are looking to replace Philippe Clement after the Belgian boss was sacked on Sunday night

Rangers supporters from across Northern Ireland have voiced their opinions after the Glasgow-based club sacked manager Philippe Clement on Sunday night.

The Belgian was shown the door by Ibrox chiefs after a dismal domestic campaign so far as the 'Gers find themselves a massive 13 points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, as well as being dumped out of the Scottish Cup by second-tier side Queen's Park.

Rangers have always enjoyed a strong following by supporters across the Irish Sea and we managed to speak to several fans about the latest development at Ibrox.

Richie Porter, who is a member of the County Armagh Rangers Supporters Club, said the decision to axe Clement was the correct one.

He outlined: "The writing was on the wall and I feel like he should have been sacked earlier.

"The quality of football on the pitch under him was rubbish and I don't think many Rangers fans left the ground happy with what they watched most weeks.

"Results in European competition have been decent but domestically has been hopeless."

Former club captain Barry Ferguson has been appointed as manager until the end-of-the-season but Richie knows who he would have in the dugout amid links of the club being bought over by a US-led consortium.

"In my opinion, I would give it to Alex McLeish. He has the experience and did a decent job the first time around. I know he hasn't managed in a while but I'd back him to do a good job in the interim.

"Whoever comes in needs to steady the ship and play a better brand of football.

"I'm all for the outside investment coming into the club but I want Rangers to maintain its British identity.

"I think in terms of recruitment Rangers need to bring in the best Scottish players as they know what it means to play for a club of that stature."

Stewart McPherson, secretary at the Castleroe Rangers Supporters Club, believes the right call was made to end Clement’s tenure.

He said: “It should have been done two weeks ago when we lost to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup...he really lost the support of the fans that day.

"Obviously Barry Ferguson has come in on an interim basis, so he knows the club and understand its values. If the investment happens then the new owners could appoint a curve-ball option from out of nowhere on a permanent basis.

“I think the possibility of investment is great and it might flick a switch for improvement both on and off the pitch.”

Eddie Cotter, secretary at Randalstown Rangers Supporters Club, believes Clement isn’t totally at fault for the club’s misfortunes this season.

"It is fair to say that the football side of things isn’t in a great place,” he continued.

"Clement is partially to blame for that but the players have also failed to step up to the mark.

"You obviously can’t sack the team so Clement’s head has been put on the block...but it’s a vicious circle and we are back to square one.