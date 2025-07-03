Police have confirmed that a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Clogher

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Clogher, Co Tyrone, almost a month ago.

Police received a report at around 4.20pm on Saturday, June 7 of a collision involving a silver Range Rover in the Ballymagowan Road area.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, with medical assistance provided at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, and accompanying passenger, a man aged in his 90s, were both transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The driver was later discharged from hospital but the passenger has, sadly, now passed away.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the vehicle in the area prior to, or at the time of the incident.