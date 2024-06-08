Linfield staff have organised a JustGiving page to raise funds for club physiotherapist Paul Butler, who died suddenly last Thursday

The staff at Linfield Football Club have organised a JustGiving page to help raise money for the family of club physiotherapist Paul Butler who died suddenly on Thursday.

Mr Butler's sad passing was confirmed on Friday with a fundraising page being set up to raise money for Paul’s wife Rachael and their three young children.

A fundraising target of £5,000 has been well surpassed as nearly £15,000 has been donated so far.

An appeal to donate reads: "Thank you for taking the time to visit our page. We are all devastated and deeply saddened to receive the news of the sudden passing of our colleague, our special friend, Paul.

"Paul was a huge part of our success at Linfield over the last 15 years. Not only was he a dedicated staff member but he was a close dear friend to us all. Professional, hard working, kind with a huge smile and banter to light up any room.

"Our hearts are breaking for Paul's family. We are raising funds for Rachael and their three young children, to try and relieve them of any extra pressures they may face, while they are going through this most difficult time.

"He would go above and beyond to help our staff and players, not only our first team but also our Swifts and younger age groups too.

"Please donate what you can and help us go above and beyond for Rachael and their three wonderful children. Thank you."

The club, former players and fans all paid tribute to Butler after his passing was announced on Friday afternoon.

"The Directors, Manager, Staff and Players of Linfield Football Club deeply regret the untimely passing of our beloved friend and club physiotherapist Paul Butler,” Linfield posted on their website. “We were all deeply shocked to hear the news of Paul's death and we extend our deepest and sincere condolences to his wife and family circle at this sad time.”

Matthew Clarke, who spent 11 years at Windsor Park, posted on social media: “So so sad. A gentleman who had time for absolutely everyone. You will be missed Buts. Rest easy my friend.”

Irish League clubs also paid their respects with Larne posting: “Our thoughts go out to everyone associated with Linfield and the Butler family at this difficult time.”

Dungannon Swifts added: “Deepest sympathies to everyone at @OfficialBlues terribly sad news. What an absolute gentleman Paul was. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends from all at DSFC."

A death notice read Mr Butler was a "much loved husband, father, son and brother."