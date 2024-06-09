Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police can confirm a man, aged in his 20s, has died following a report of a concern for safety in Craigavon on Saturday evening (June 8).

Police say the man entered the water in the Lake Road area shortly after 6pm and sadly, encountered difficulties.

A multi-agency search operation was immediately launched involving police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Community Search and Rescue volunteers.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS crews from Lurgan, Portadown and the Specialist Rescue Team attended the Lake Road, Craigavon at 6.07pm with PSNI and NIAS as part of a multi-agency response to an incident. NIFRS left the scene at 7.45pm. ”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are ongoing, and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.