Police seize over £1million worth of suspected cannabis in Strabane
This follows a planned search operation in the Strabane area, during which suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.4 million have been seized, with searches still ongoing. Paraphernalia connected to drugs cultivation and supply has also been seized.
The operation on Wednesday (July 2) was led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch who are investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.
District colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, alongside Tactical Support Group officers, police dog handlers and police dogs were involved.
Two arrests have been made – both remain in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Pyper from Organised Crime Branch said: "We have dismantled a large, sophisticated suspected cannabis operation with row after row of suspected cannabis plants that filled two floors of the building.
"Our appeal is to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity in your area, call us on the non-emergency number 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "Drugs cause misery in our communities, we have seen that far too often. We have also seen how large-scale drug operations are linked to organised crime gangs who will do anything to make money with no care for the harm they cause in our communities. This has been a significant operation and reflects the Police Service's commitment to targeting drugs supply in Northern Ireland."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.