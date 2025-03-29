Portaferry RNLI rescued a jet skier on Wednesday evening after personal watercraft had engine failure

Crew pagers at Portaferry RNLI helped bring a jet skier to safety after a man got into difficulty when the engine of his personal watercraft had failed close to Strangford.

The alarm was raised by Paul Mageean, a member of the station’s volunteer crew, at 5.11pm on Wednesday (March 26).

The lifeboat was launched shortly afterwards with Paul as helm, and crew members Scott Blackwood, Molly Crowe and George Toma onboard, by which time a member of the public had also called 999 to report the incident.

Conditions at the time were a gentle force 3 westerly breeze, cloudy with good visibility and a smooth sea state.

The lifeboat arrived on scene quickly and observed the casualty to be well. However, with strong currents and no way of making his way back to shore, the decision was taken to establish a tow and bring the casualty to safety at the nearest shore.

Speaking after the callout, Portaferry RNLI Helm Paul Mageean said: "We were lucky to have had some nice weather today and everyone is out and about.

"As the weather continues to improve, we would remind anyone planning to venture onto the water to check their vessel and engine ahead of the Easter period and to ensure they are ready for the season ahead.

