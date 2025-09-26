Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew make their way towards Ardglass. Credit: RNLI/Lissa McCully

The volunteer crew of Portaferry RNLI were launched on Thursday (September 25) after a 44ft yacht with two people on board lost engine power and ran aground on rocks near Ardglass harbour.

The inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V, helmed by Scott Blackwood with crew members Chris Jenkins, Molly Crowe and Paul Mageean, launched swiftly into a moderate to choppy sea with good visibility and a light southerly breeze at 11.23am.

As the lifeboat made its way to the casualty vessel, the Coastguard reported that a nearby fishing boat had managed to secure a tow. The lifeboat crew stood by as the yacht was brought safely back to Ardglass harbour. Once secured, a lifeboat crew member boarded the yacht, confirming both people were unharmed and the vessel was not taking on water.

Newcastle RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was also launched but was stood down before reaching the scene.

Speaking afterwards, helm Scott Blackwood said: “A mayday call is the most serious distress signal at sea and means lives are at risk. The crew did the right thing by calling for help as soon as they got into difficulty. We commend the fishing vessel crew for responding quickly and ensuring a safe outcome.

He added a reminder to all water users: “Always wear a suitable flotation device, carry a means of calling for help, and if you are in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”