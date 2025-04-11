PPS to consider any basis for appeal against Oliver MacCormack sentence
Oliver James MacCormack, 71, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court this week, having previously pleaded guilty to 40 offences, including charges of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.
MacCormack was sentenced to seven years, with half to be served in jail and the other half on licence.
However, the time he has already spent in prison will be factored in. He has been in custody since May 2022.
Sinn Fein's justice spokeswoman Deirdre Hargey said she had written to the PPS asking them to "consider appealing the sentence imposed on a sex offender who preyed on vulnerable women".
She said: "The Executive has prioritised ending violence against women and girls and our justice system plays an essential part in that.
"It must be one in which victims, survivors and the public can have confidence, knowing that offenders will be held to account.
"The Justice Minister will be bringing forward a Sentencing Bill and it's important that those convicted of very serious crimes receive sentences that reflect the seriousness of the crimes and the devastating impact on the victims."
A PPS spokesperson said sentencing is a matter for the judiciary.
The spokesperson said: "While sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, the director of public prosecutions does have the power to refer certain sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient.
"An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidelines, could reasonably consider appropriate.
"In this case, the sentencing remarks will be carefully considered to establish whether there is any legal basis to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.
"We will keep the victims and family of the deceased victim informed of the outcome of these considerations."
MacCormack, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison , was sentenced in relation to nine victims. One has since died of sepsis because of intravenous drug use.
The victims had vulnerabilities including drug addiction, homelessness and mental health issues.
MacCormack is the fourth man to be sentenced after a sexual exploitation investigation conducted by the PSNI's modern slavery and human trafficking unit.
The court heard the victims were heroin addicts and MacCormack would exploit their vulnerability to force them into prostitution in exchange for him supplying them with drugs.
