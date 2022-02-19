Presbyterian appeal to congregations for urgent aid relief

Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, the Presbyterian moderator

The United Nations estimates that more than eight million people of the country’s 40 million population face starvation in the middle of a harsh winter.

Dr Bruce said: “I would encourage members of our congregations to pray earnestly for those who are experiencing such unimaginable hardship and suffering at this time.”

Christian Aid and Tearfund have each launched an Afghanistan crisis appeal and are taking donations through their websites. Both are working through local organisations on the ground to bring food and aid to the people of all faiths and none who are most affected.

Dr Bruce said he was constantly reminded of the generosity of Presbyterians across the country in supporting others both locally and globally. “I trust our members will play their part in supporting the Afghan people, including our brothers and sisters in Christ living there at this time of great need.”

The Rev Uel Marrs, Presbyterian council for global mission convenor, said: “In addition, congregations and individuals may wish to support the work of one or our partners in global mission – SAT-7, the Christian satellite television station run by and for the people of the Middle East and North Africa.

“The organisation broadcasts the Christian message of hope into Afghanistan through the SAT-7 PARS Channel, especially supportive of the small Christian community in Afghanistan.

